Klopp lays down big marker on Sadio Mane, Mo Salah Liverpool futures

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have absolutely no desire to quit Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has confidentally predicted.

The Reds are riding a crest of a wave after adding the Premier League title to the Champions League crown they won last season. Klopp, however, had to snipe back at some criticism following Thursday’s 4-0 trouncing at Man City.

Liverpool have now won four trophies in just over 12 months, but that has not stopped rumours about a number of their players leaving.

Reports on Friday suggested two of their midfielders could make way this summer were top target Thiago Alcantara to sign.

The biggest worry for Liverpool, however, surrounds star attackers Salah and Mane. The pair, who have 17 and 15 Premier League goals respectively this season, are regularly linked with Real Madrid.

As such fees in the region of £150m have been bandied about for the African duo, who are contracted to 2023.

Klopp, however, is adamant neither have any wish to leave Anfield any time soon.

That’s because he thinks the pair only have ambitions to ensure Liverpool continue to enjoy a trophy dynasty.

“Tell me a better challenge than being successful with Liverpool FC?” Klopp said.

Klopp believes that clubs such as Madrid, Barca, Bayern and Juventus are already the dominant forces in their respective countries. But he hopes Liverpool’s success is only just beginning after 30 years without a domestic league title.

“There are a lot of big clubs, but if you go to Madrid or Barcelona, you win the league six or seven times in 15 years,” said Klopp.

“Bayern win it nine times and Juventus is similar. These are great achievements but what is really interesting is to make an impact here.

“We try everything to be a really exciting club and to make a really exciting story that everyone wants to be a part of.

“The plan is for the players to look back and say … one of the most important days of my life was the day I signed for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Massive lift for Liverpool as Bayern confirm Klopp target will be sold

Salah reveals secret Liverpool uncertainty

The talismanic Salah has been inspired since signing for Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for just £36.9million.

He plundered 44 goals across all competitions in his debut season. Yet the 28-year-old has revealed he originally feared he may not be able to displace Mane in the starting eleven.

Liverpool finished the season prior with Philippe Coutinho on the left in the front three, with Mane on the right. That was where Salah was accustomed to playing, and he did have a few concerns.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Salah said of his early meetings with Klopp: “He talked with me a lot and his future plan which made me very excited.

“My first question for him was ‘What about Sadio?’ as we are playing in the same position and he said that Mane will play on the left.”