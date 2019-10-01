Klopp caught in two minds but makes Alisson guarantee for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is wary of pitching Alisson back into the first-team picture too soon – but has offered a promise over when the goalkeeper will be back in action for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old Brazilian damaged a calf during the first half of the opening 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich, Klopp saying afterwards that he expects to have to do without the Champions League winner for some time.

Now back in training for the Reds having missed the last eight matches, the Brazilian last week stated his intentions to return to action for the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford after the international break.

But speaking at his press conference to preview Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg, Klopp, however, admitted he was tempted to pitch his No 1 back in sooner than that.

“There are two opinions. One is Ali, one is the medical department. We should wait. We have to see. He’s training well but it was a serious injury. We won’t take a risk. We’ll have to see for Leicester [on Saturday] but United 100%.”

Holding Alisson back for the United clash would give the goalkeeper an additional 15 days recovery and that will likely be the course of action Liverpool take with summer signing Adrian deputising so well for the former Roma man.

And Alisson had nothing but warm praise for the performances of the Spaniard when questioned about him recently.

A report last week claimed Liverpool’s dressing room had been blown away by the player after their initial sceptism and Alisson continued: “He’s a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing.

“He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it’s better for everyone.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has warmly talked up the performances of reported Man Utd striker target Erling Haaland as the Reds prepare to tackle the Norwegian on Wednesday evening.

