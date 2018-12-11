Klopp chats Liverpool approach should they drop into Europa League

Jurgen Klopp insists he will not let his players’ confidence drop in their efforts to win the Premier League title should Liverpool tumble out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

After losing three away matches in their group for the first time, the Reds have to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals at Anfield to qualify for the knockout stage.

And while Klopp, who on Monday made this vow in the event of their elimination, is not contemplating an exit at the group stage, he insists they will not use it as an excuse for confidence to drop should they not make it.

“If we speak about it and we are not a Champions League club in January/February it will not be one second an excuse for anything else,” he said, after also giving a little insight into his tactics on Tuesday evening.

“If we play Europa League or not even that – which is possible – that is all.

“We do not need to make it any bigger than it is, but it is big. That is exactly how we want to take it, as an opportunity for us (to) stay in the competition.

“The boys, I know, are desperate to stay in the competition.

“If we don’t win as we have to and we lose confidence, that is our responsibility.”

The failure to overcome Carlo Ancelotti’s side by the required winning margin will see Liverpool drop into the Europa League and have to focus on playing Thursday, Sunday for as long as their interest in UEFA’s second competition remains intact.

But Klopp insisted it will not damage their bid for the Premier League title, especially given their magnificent start to the domestic campaign.

“If after the campaign in the Premier League (where they are the only remaining unbeaten side), so far we don’t have confidence after losing one game that will be really bad,” he added.

“What we have learned so far is we work really hard and we are difficult to play.

“It is not a joy to play us and we are a constant threat. If we lose that in one game…I cannot believe that will happen.”