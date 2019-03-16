Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Bayern Munich this week proves he does not need to invest millions into his squad this summer.

The Reds booked their place in the last eight of the competition with a brilliant 3-1 success at the Allianz Arena to book a quarter-final date with FC Porto.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Timo Werner and Luka Jovic this summer while a new No 10 to replace Philippe Coutinho also looks a strong possibility as Klopp looks to further strengthen his squad.

And while a replacement for the Brazilian playmaker certainly remains an option – Lyon’s Nabil Fekir is reported to be still under consideration – it seems lavish investment in new players won’t be on the cards.

“I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money,” Klopp said in quotes attributed to the Daily Mail.

“The best way to do it is to bring together a group of players, try to develop them together and then stay together for a while.

“And that was maybe the main problem at Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team, after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year, for sure.”

With Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend, Klopp’s side can return to the Premier League summit with victory at Fulham on Sunday.

And the Reds boss believes the 3-1 success at Bayern highlights exactly how much room for even further improvement there is in his side.

“It is massive,” said Klopp. “We have to start looking at ourselves how other teams see us. I never saw Bayern being that defensive-orientated. When Manchester City came here, it was similar.”