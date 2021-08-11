Klopp confirms fresh Liverpool injury blow in vital area ahead of Norwich

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will miss Saturday’s opening Premier League fixture against Norwich, boss Jurgen Klopp says.

The 20-year-old emerged as a key first-team player for Klopp during last season’s struggles. Following injuries to the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, Jones stepped in. Indeed, he finished the campaign 24 Premier League outings, including more starts than bench outings.

Jones played in four of eight pre-season games and will have been looking forward to the new term.

However, he will sit out Saturday evening’s clash against the Canaries due to concussion.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol.

“He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think.”

The Reds are already lighter in midfield than they were last season.

Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum left earlier this summer, leaving a hole in the engine room.

Furthermore, Klopp’s other options have struggled to serve him well thus far. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have a history of injury concerns.

Recent signing Thiago Alcantara, meanwhile, suffered a nasty knee injury last September.

All three players have had strong pre-seasons and will hope to stay fit. Still, Thiago has revealed that he played through pain last season with an underlying fitness issue.

Liverpool will have hoped for an injury-free start to the campaign following last season’s nightmare.

However, left-back Andy Robertson suffered ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Klopp reports Liverpool injury situation

Asked about updates from the rest of his team, Klopp said: “No, not from an injury point of view.

“But yeah, a few players had a shorter pre-season than others. No, all the others are healthy.”

Liverpool played Norwich in their season opener in the 2019/20 campaign. They subsequently went on to lift the Premier League title.

However, teams around them have strengthened significantly this time. Chelsea are set to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester City have added £100million-rated Jack Grealish.

Manchester United have also spent to bring in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Asked earlier this week about his own club’s transfer plans, Klopp issued a stark warning about incomings.