Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will be without Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita on Wednesday against Red Star Belgrade.

Both central midfielders will miss the Champions League clash at Anfield through injury and Henderson could miss Liverpool’s weekend clash with Cardiff.

The England man was withdrawn at half-time in the win at Huddersfield with a hamstring problem and replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, who himself has been struggling with an Achilles problem.

Keita (hamstring) will also miss out this midweek although Klopp was positive about his long-term prospects.

“Sadio has trained past two days completely normal, he’s in contention. Naby and Hendo are out,” said Klopp.

“Naby is in a good way already, outside running, but we see day by day.

Sadio Mane (hand), James Milner and Wijnaldum are all fit, but Klopp knows that Red Star will prove a tough obstacle to pass.

“For Red Star, the challenge a little bit is that they are that dominant in Serbia. They win 80/90 per cent of games., but Champions League is different. But they did well v Napoli, defended well. And in Paris, had they had opened Pandora’s Box, then,” said Klopp.

“It’s a hard group, really hard for all teams. We have to make sure we take the next step against a really good side. I saw their qualifier v Salzburg, and the way they celebrated. They will fight with all they have.

“Serbian teams are always well organised – they know how to defend. We need to be ready for a really hard fight. We need to fight for every square metre of space. We learned last year that atmosphere can make the difference.

“We have watched three Red Star games – the focus has mainly been on their Champions League games. I have no clue which line-up they will choose. It was impressive how they defended against Napoli. You can see they are living their big dream.”