Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that goalkeeper Loris Karius is heading to Turkish outfit Besiktas on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

The German, who endured an horrific Champions League experience back in May, has been linked with an Anfield ever since completed a deal for Brazilian Alisson this summer.

Simon Mignolet was back on the Reds bench in the 1-0 win over Brighton, a game in which Alisson praised the brilliance of Alisson for earning his side all three points.

Besiktas will pay a £2.2million fee now and are then obligated to buy him for a further £7.25million in 2020, if appearance and European qualification criteria are met.

Klopp said: “We said goodbye yesterday, He is really looking forward to it, it is good for him and I really think Loris is a fantastic goalkeeper at a very good age.

“A lot of people spoke about our improved defensive things and as good as Alisson was in the last three games we were good when he was not here and Loris did a lot of good things.

“Besiktas have a good team who have a good chance to win the league and they now have a really good goalkeeper and I am really happy for him.”

