Divock Origi’s heroics over the past week against Newcastle and Barcelona has convinced Jurgen Klopp that the striker is worth handing a new deal to at Liverpool.

The Belgian – so often a bit-part player at Anfield and whom spent last season on loan with Wolfsburg – has come to the fore over the past seven days with the decisive goals at St James’ Park and Anfield as Liverpool have maintained their hopes of glory on two fronts.

But after injuries suffered by first Roberto Firmino and then Mohamed Salah, Origi has been thrust into the limelight – and he has not let them down with three crucial strikes during the last two matches.

Liverpool have a must-win Premier League showdown with Wolves on the horizon – and the Belgian could yet retain his place in the attack, despite the imminent return of Salah.

And Origi looks to have ironed his long-term future at Liverpool too, with reports in both The Independent and the Daily Star claiming Klopp is ready to hand the 24-year-old a new deal, with his current arrangement expiring in the summer of 2020.

It suggested Liverpool will offer Origi a slight increase on his current £60,000 a week wages and look to extend his stay by a further two years, keeping him at Anfield – should he agree – until summer 2022.

They say the club are now ready to make him an offer to extend his deal with talks scheduled for the end of the campaign. The report adds that Klopp has been hugely impressed by Origi’s attitude and believes he is now back in his best form.

The turnaround in Origi’s situation – and our Player ratings labelled him an ‘Anfield legend for life’ after Tuesday’s amazing recovery against Barcelona – is even more surprising, given he turned down an opportunity to leave the club in January, having started just the one game for the Reds during the first half of the season.

