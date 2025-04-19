Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to manage the German national team or a shock English club after reportedly snubbing interest from Real Madrid and the CBF (Brazilian FA).

Klopp had a glittering spell with Liverpool between 2015 and 2024, helping the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. Klopp wrote his name into Liverpool folklore by ending the club’s 30-year wait for a league title and taking the side back to the elite level of European football while playing an exciting brand of football.

The German left Liverpool fans shocked in January last year when he announced that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season. Klopp was running out of energy and did not want this to affect Liverpool’s performances on the pitch.

Klopp had a break from the game before starting as Red Bull’s new worldwide sports director in early 2025. Although, the 57-year-old is already being backed to return to management.

He has been heavily linked with the Real Madrid job in recent days, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to leave the Bernabeu after the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) final on April 26, while Brazil would also love to make the Anfield legend their next boss.

But both reports in Germany and Klopp’s agent – Mark Kosicke – have attempted to end such speculation.

The report stated that Klopp ‘has no plans to take on a head coaching position next season, not even at Real Madrid or Brazil.’ While Kosicke added: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has now weighed in on the situation, naming Germany as Klopp’s most likely next move and sensationally throwing Leeds United into the mix.

“Carlo Ancelotti is going to go after next week,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“They’ve got the Copa del Rey final next week, and reports are saying he’s going to go after that.

“Jurgen Klopp’s got a clause in his Red Bull contract which allows him to become the Germany manager, but that’s it, anything else would carry a big fee with it.

“So Liverpool fans, you don’t have to worry about Jurgen Klopp yet.

“He’s still going to be advertising Red Bull, or potentially managing Leeds.”

READ MORE 👉 Arsenal stunned as top transfer target chooses Real Madrid after ‘personal’ touch

German national team could be next for Jurgen Klopp

Red Bull are minority investors in Leeds and are eyeing a bigger stake from 49ers Enterprises, which is where the Klopp links have emerged from.

However, it would be a huge surprise if the two-time Bundesliga champion managed another English club given his love for Liverpool.

If Klopp is to leave Red Bull, then it is most likely to be for the Germany job. He is the biggest name in Germany and has always dreamed of managing his country.

Various outlets have reported that Klopp has an exit clause in his contract which will allow him to negotiate with the DFB (German FA), most likely after the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp has been tipped to demand three signings before agreeing to join Madrid, but it no longer looks like that will be happening.

While Madrid will clearly hold admiration for the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, they understand it will be tough to convince him on a move right now.

Instead, Los Blancos have held fresh ‘talks’ with their No 1 option to replace Ancelotti.

The timing of Ancelotti’s departure is surprising given the fact Madrid are still in the mix for the Spanish title. Clearly, though, Madrid chiefs are unhappy with the manner of their Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal.

Ancelotti will be a prime target for the Brazilian FA if they are unable to land Klopp, as they hold long-term interest in the Italian.

Real Madrid news: Liverpool hold strong; Arsenal ‘open’ to exit

👉 Liverpool put Real Madrid in their place with TWO stars staying

👉 Arsenal ‘open’ to £86m-rated star’s exit if Real Madrid hand over quality duo