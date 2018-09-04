Jurgen Klopp decides on his Champions League number one

Jurgen Klopp has no plans to rotate goalkeepers in the Champions League group stage, with Alisson set to be assured of the No.1 role in Europe and the Premier League.

The Liverpool manager rotated in the group phase last season when Loris Karius started all six games against Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Maribor, while Simon Mignolet was the confirmed first choice.

Karius then remained the Reds’ Champions League keeper after beating out competition from Mignolet on a regular basis, as Klopp decided on continuity throughout the knockout rounds.

Mignolet, who started only in the play-off against Hoffenheim last season, was hoping that the UCL group games plus domestic cup matches would provide him with opportunities to show his ability – having seen Karius move to Besiktas this summer.

The 30-year-old Belgium international made his intentions clear about wanting to leave the club this summer after airing his displeasure about being Alisson’s back up and Klopp’s last decision is sure to rile him further.

The Reds face PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C of this season’s Champions League, but it looks as if Mignolet will have to settle for League and FA Cup action – if he remains at the club beyond January.

