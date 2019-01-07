Jurgen Klopp hailed the performance of Liverpool’s youngsters, despite seeing his side knocked out of the FA Cup at Wolves on Monday evening.

Divock Origi’s goal early in the second half ultimately counted for nothing as Ruben Neves won it for Wolves 2-1, adding to the Raul Jimenez goal they scored in the first half.

Both Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones started for the Reds, while Dutch teenager Ki-Jana Hoever came on as an early replacement for the injured Dejan Lovren as a youth Reds bowed out.

After the match, Klopp was quick to praise his young stars, but admitted the overall performance of his team had not been good enough.

“We are not here to make a new world-record for the youngest team. We think these players are good enough,” Klopp said. “It was not so cool with the early change [Lovren of, Hoever on].

Klopp continued: “We can do much better in a game that suits more. They [the youngsters] can really make a difference. They did their job today and that was it.”

Asked to explain his side’s lacklustre display, Klopp said: “It’s about rhythm, there was none. We played here a few weeks ago and they are really strong.”

However, Klopp admitted Liverpool had not been good enough and said of their performance over the 90 minutes: “It’s not my job to say ‘that was not good enough’. We changed a lot because we had to, not because I had to. It was clear Wolves would not change a lot.”