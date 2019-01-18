Jurgen Klopp delivers bad news on Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool fans will not see youngster Rhian Brewster this season.

The German boss gave an update on his injured players at Anfield and revealed that youngster Brewster, who was initially expected to be back in December 2018, will not play this season.

The England Under-17 World Cup winner is still recovering from the ankle and knee operations he underwent after damaging ligaments playing for Liverpool Under-23s against Manchester City back in January 2018.

Sidelined for a year, Klopp says Brewster is not as far on in his recover as the player would like, but claimed he was “fully integrated” in the squad despite not being able to play.

Klopp said: “He’s not as far on as he would like, but I saw him outside training in the last hour and his running looks much better since he had this little surgery and he is in a good way. But it will take time and that’s no problem, because he has the time and I would say we don’t have to think about him before pre-season.

“He’s in a really good way though and the boy is in a good mood. I see him every day and he’s a nice fellow and really integrated in the team, but so far he cannot show that on the pithc.

“Our opinion about him will not change but we have to wait a bit longer”

Asked about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Klopp added: “Alex is closer than Rhian and in a very good way. last time I put a bit of pressure on the medical department. He looks without any problems, no swelling and when he’s running with the ball he looks good and promising.

“He can work on his fitness; I think you’ll see him this season.”

Klopp was also asked about the injuries to Georginio Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana.

“Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold we will decide day-by-day. The exceptional part is that they both played 90mins (at Brighton).

“Trent, what a boy! It was just what happened before the game, playing didn’t make it worse. It will be close for tomorrow.

“Dejan is much better than he was, pretty sure he can be involved against Leicester.

“Adam Lallana trained yesterday. Joe Gomez is improving, we hope it will be quick from now on.”