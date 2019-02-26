Jurgen Klopp delivers excellent news on injured Roberto Firmino

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits they were lucky with Roberto Firmino’s injury and has not fully ruled him out for the visit of Watford.

The Brazil international was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s goalless draw at Manchester United after rolling his right ankle.

“He looks good, we were obviously lucky. It is not as serious as we thought in the first moment, but if Bobby leaves the pitch it is not a good sign,” he said.

“We play tomorrow and it will be very close for that, but there’s still a chance for the derby (against Everton on Sunday).

“Because it’s Bobby, I would say ‘yes [there is a chance for Watford]’, but I don’t know if I would use that chance. Writing Bobby off is a big mistake because he recovers very quick.”

Asked who might replace the Brazilian, if he was ruled out, Klopp, characteristically kept his cards close to his chest.

“The players can’t do a lot in that week to show me they are ready,” said the German boss, who was irked at questions surrounding Naby Keita.

“If you play in a club like Liverpool there is a lot of quality and if you need to change and few things then we will.

“It’s possible Bobby won’t be involved but we have options and we’ll use those at the start of the game and then possibly another option in the second half.

“Watford don’t know what we are doing.”

After Wednesday’s date at Vicarage Road, Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, and Klopp says his side are in good shape despite a recent tun of draws.

“My job is to help the players perform on the highest level,” added Klopp.

“Everyone saw at United we were confident and we were much better when all of United’s players were on the pitch but the game changed completely.

“The open game and we were better. It changed and we were still in charge and gave nothing away. That is important.

“The new awareness of Liverpool has changed a lot of things but we’ve always had solutions in the games.

“Imagine we hadn’t lost at City, it was millimetres. In the United game there was a clear penalty situation.

“It could have been different but the boys fight for the results.”