Jurgen Klopp delivers news of huge triple injury boost for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has delivered some positive injury news for Liverpool at last as a key trio are nearing return.

Klopp has been forced to use a number of players in auxiliary roles recently with his defence decimated by an injury crisis.

James Milner has filled in at right-back while Fabinho has been deployed at centre-back on a number of occasions, but the Reds have been handed a major boost as Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez are close to being back.

“Dejan is looking good and now starts proper training. He could be ready again after Everton,” said Klopp.

“If nobody gets injured before [the international break when Gomez returns] we’ll have a proper choice. Joe is doing his rehab and looks good, big steps, outside running and all these things.”

Klopp also offered an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is set to step up the intensity of his recovery after almost a year out.

“Ox is doing 70% of team training,” Klopp said.

“He trains full but not as much as the others. Then he leaves a bit early to do something else and the things he needs.

“Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet. We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he’s in training it looks very nice.”