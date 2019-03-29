Jurgen Klopp delivers positive Joe Gomez injury update

Liverpool trio Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri could all feature against Tottenham on Sunday.

Gomez has been ruled out of action since last year. The England man looked to have locked down a role as Virgil van Dijk’s preferred central defensive partner at Anfield, but suffered a broken bone in his leg following a tackle by Burnley’s Ben Mee in the victory at Turf Moor in December.

In his absence, Liverpool have also seen Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also suffer from various injuries, with midfielder Fabinho at times asked to fill in as an emergency centre-half.

But Gomez could make the squad this weekend, as long a she comes through a training session on Friday.

“Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri all trained for the first time since returning from injury yesterday,” said Klopp.

“We will see how they react. They needed treatment and rehab.

“Joe was back yesterday after 15 weeks. What a long time! But he looked really good.

“He is adapting back to football training after thousands of rehab sessions. They should be okay and train again today.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!