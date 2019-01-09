Dejan Lovren will be out of action for Liverpool’s trip to the south coast to face Brighton at the weekend after the extent of his injury was revealed.

The defender was forced off early in the Reds’ 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Wolves on Monday night, which in turn handed a senior debut to 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever.

Lovren was assessed by Liverpool medical staff on Tuesday and will definitely miss the game against the Seagulls, however he has not been ruled out of next week’s clash with Crystal Palace yet.

According to a report from the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has devised a new plan to deal with his latest injury setback, and it involves a midfielder.

Klopp will reportedly ask £43.7million summer signing Fabinho to slot in at centre-half due to the fact Virgil van Dijk is the only remaining player available in the position.

The Brazil international was deployed at the heart of Liverpool’s defence on Monday night and didn’t look too out of place.

Liverpool are currently missing Lovren, Joe Gomez – who is 10 days to two weeks away from returning from a fractured left leg – and Joel Matip, who expected to return later this month after a broken collarbone.