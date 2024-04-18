Jurgen Klopp disciple offers himself to Euro outfit, set to eviscerate Liverpool in the process

Pep Lijnders could steal Liverpool's entire backroom staff to take them with him to Besiktas

Pep Lijnders could be set to eviscerate Liverpool ahead of the summer, as he has reportedly offered himself to Besiktas and wants to take the Anfield club’s ‘entire backroom team’ with him.

Change is coming for Liverpool this summer at every level of the club. At board level, sporting director Jorg Schmatdke has already been replaced, as he’s vacating his position.

There’s also the big departure of manager Jurgen Klopp coming. He announced early on in 2024 that this will be his ninth and final year, with his energy levels dropping.

Leaving the club alongside him will be his assistants Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos.

Naturally, on-field changes will be made with a new coaching staff and sporting director coming in.

But some more damaging exits could also come as a result of the next step in one of the departing men’s careers.

Lijnders has made it clear that after six years as an assistant at Liverpool, he’d like to try his hand at management.

Now, he’s attempting to break into his first role, having reportedly offered his services to Besiktas, according to Sabah.

Lijnders could gut Liverpool

The Turkish side are looking for a new permanent manager following the exit of Fernando Santos recently.

It’s said Lijnders wants the role, and he could eviscerate Liverpool if he gets it.

Indeed, it’s believed he could take with him the ‘entire backroom team’ of the Anfield outfit.

While some coaches are already leaving, that suggests he’d take some that are set to remain.

That would leave the club having to appoint several coaches this summer, and would surely be an unwanted complication in their new era.

Coaching changes will slow Reds down

That much turnover of staff would be difficult for any club to deal with all at once.

Indeed, a new manager and an entire new coaching staff will have to settle, and that could impact things on the pitch, with a lot of new ways of thinking being introduced all at once.

Liverpool might see it as a good thing that everybody is to move on all at once, though.

Klopp and his disciples were already heading out, which will mean for big change, so there might not be any better time for it to happen.

In any case, though, it will surely be a tough start to the new era if so many different faces are coming in at once.

