Jurgen Klopp discusses thinking behind Liverpool’s recruitment

Sadio Mane: Could have played for Klopp at BVB

Jurgen Klopp has discussed the philosophy behind Liverpool’s approach to transfers this summer.

Liverpool signed Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum in big-money moves this summer, but the arrivals of Loris Karius, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip were much more low key.

Many fans were desperate for Klopp to sign a new left-back to replace Alberto Moreno, but the German has instead shifted James Milner into the role.

“We thought a lot actually about who would fit in,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“The big difference between us and all the rest of the Liverpool world was probably that everybody thought we should change a lot from last year’s team.

“We thought ‘No’. Yes, we changed a few things but most of the players who performed most of the time last year are still here.

“We wanted to build on this base. We brought a few new things in, a few new skills, but it’s all about the base which we already had.”