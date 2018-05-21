Jurgen Klopp dodges question about future of star Liverpool man

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp failed to provide an update on the situation surrounding the future of midfielder Emre Can.

The Reds travel to Kiev to take on Real Madrid on Saturday in the Champions League final, having beaten Roma in the semi-finals.

Reports in the Italian media have claimed that Juventus will formally announce the free-transfer signing of Can on Sunday.

However, Klopp was quick to side-step the question when asked at Liverpool’s media day at Anfield ahead of the final.

“I really don’t know. It doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that he’s 100% here.”

The former Dortmund boss also praised the Liverpool fans: “There have been a lot of things happened since I came in. The biggest is how much I liked the team.

“We’ve enjoyed getting to the final, the home crowd was really good. If you go on Wikipedia and Google and type in ‘European nights’ the answer should be Anfield and that’s cool.”

Klopp continued by talking about his side’s preparations for the game, even referring to his rant after the 2-2 draw at West Brom.

“I said all that rubbish after West Brom because we really wanted to win it.

“We handled the situation and we have to handle it as an opportunity.

“You cannot go into a football game without realising that you could lose it. I’ve experienced that too much in my life but I’m still alive and enjoy it.

“It was not easy to be brave against Man City and Roma but the boys did it and were always in the game.

“For Brighton I wished we could have bought a 1-0 and gone home but now I’m really excited.”