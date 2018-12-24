Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool may dip into the January transfer market, if the right player becomes available.

The Reds chief was asked for an update on his plans in terms of possible incomings during Monday’s press conference to preview the Boxing Day meeting with Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle at Anfield.

Klopp said: “I’m very happy with what I’ve got and what I have, but how I said, we don’t know and that’s the only little bit why I keep the door open because if some things happen then we need to have a look.

“Well, if a few more things happen then we need to have a look because there are a monstrous number of games still and it’s really important that we can always react.

“But as long as we can react then it’s all good, but how I said, if something will dramatically change then we need to have a look, that’s all. If nothing happens, then I would say we will not do anything.”

