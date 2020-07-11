Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool draw with Burnley feels like a defeat

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool failing to take their chances gave Burnley their opportunity to take something away from Anfield.

Burnley became the first team to visit Liverpool in the Premier League this season without losing, ending the champions’ dreams of a perfect home campaign.

Liverpool weren’t without their chances, after going in front via Andy Robertson in the first half. But despite having 18 shots compared to their opponents’ four, the Reds were denied the win when Jay Rodriguez fired home a leveller in the second half.

And manager Klopp accepted that they shouldn’t have allowed their visitors to get back in the game.

“It was a really good game but we left the door open for Burnley and we should have closed it,” Klopp told BT Sport. “We should have scored two, three or four goals at least.

“The referee let lots of challenges go so it was clear that if the ball comes into the box it was dangerous. They did what they are good at and I respect that.

“Of course it is frustrating, we should have scored much earlier. We warmed Nick Pope up and at the end he was properly really warm, he made some sensational saves.

“It’s our fault because we should have closed the game but we didn’t do. Burnley is a team who stay in the game and they have two top strikers who constantly go for each ball.

“It’s an intense period and at the end we were pushing up and they are always dangerous. That’s why you have to take your chances.

“But we stand here with only one point and that is not exactly what we wanted.”

KLOPP WILL ALWAYS CRITICISE LIVERPOOL

While Liverpool have already been crowned champions, it appears Klopp will not be satisfied with anything less than perfection.

The German tactician added to BBC Sport that he will always be critical of his team when they don’t get things right.

“We didn’t close the game and they took their moment,” Klopp said. “It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better.

“We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.

“The team do it right 99% of the time but I will never stop criticising them.”