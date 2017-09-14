Jurgen Klopp explains Sevilla row and why it’s now forgotten

Jurgen Klopp has played down the heated exchange he had with Sevilla’s coaching staff towards the end of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with the La Liga side at Anfield.

The Reds were forced to settle for a draw on their return to Europe’s premier competition after Sevilla hit back with a 72nd-minute equaliser and deny Klopp’s side.

Sevilla’s manager Eduardo Berizzo was sent to the stands for trying to time-waste late in the match and Klopp was seen to have taken exception to their approach.

But speaking after the match, Klopp not only explained the disagreement, but also insisted it was already in the past.

“They think I had something to do with the red card of my colleague. I don’t think I had a percentage of influence on this decision,” Klopp said.

“I was not happy with him throwing the ball away. I was not exceptionally emotional in this situation: he threw the ball away but I didn’t send him to the stand.

“The manager of Sevilla asked me to come into the dressing room as he wanted to explain to me the situation of his red card. There were a lot of smiles on their faces.”

Klopp was also asked about Liverpool’s defensive frailties and the Reds boss was adamant the issue could not be solved by simply throwing money at it.