Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was wrong to criticise Manchester United for their world-record signing of Paul Pogba back in 2016 and admits Liverpool had to spend big to compete with their rivals.

Three summers ago, United shattered the world-record transfer by forking out £89.3m to bring Frenchman Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus – with the signing dividing opinion in the game and famously being criticised by Liverpool boss Klopp.

Speaking back in July 2016, Klopp insisted the Reds would take a more conservative approach to the transfer market, saying at the time: “If you bring one player in for £100million or whatever, and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney.

“The day that this is football, I’m not in a job any more, because the game is about playing together. If I spend money, it is because I am trying to build a team, a real team.”

Since then, however, Liverpool have changed their strategy, with Klopp and Liverpool breaking world transfer records for a defender in Virgil van Dijk (£75million) and for a goalkeeper in the £56m spent on bringing Alisson to Anfield.

Klopp now admits he was wrong to criticise United for spending big money on Pogba and says the way the game has gone, the Reds would have been left a long way behind their rivals had they not spent big money themselves.

“Back when I was in Germany, Bayern had a ‘bottomless pit of money’, like £100million,” Klopp explained to German broadcaster ZDF.

“In today’s market, that gets you one centre-back. So this bottomless pit of money is enough to buy one player in today’s world and that doesn’t even cover their wages!”

“The market has changed more than I expected, but I stand by what I said (in 2016).

“Maybe things were lost in translation but my point was: if we reach a point where football is solely about money and not football, then I’m leaving. And I still feel the same way about it.

“Liverpool is an ambitious club and if we didn’t spend the same amount of money as others, we wouldn’t be able to compete. Everybody’s splashing the cash, so we have to do the same.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been told to break their transfer record again, with one pundit explaining why they should look to bring World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann to Anfield.

