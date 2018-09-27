Jurgen Klopp has explained the reasons behind his heated on-pitch discussion with Xherdan Shaqiri following Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup exit to Chelsea.

Klopp’s side lead through an acrobatic Daniel Sturridge finish, before Emerson equalised for the Blues and Eden Hazard fired home a brilliant winner to send Mauricio Sarri’s men through.

Swiss star Shaqiri was one of the Reds’ positives on what was only his second start for the club, but some of the gloss was taken off his performance by their animated chat at full-time.

And Klopp – who admitted his double frustration at Chelsea’s equaliser – explained that his frustration with the player was for the wasted free-kick in injury-time rather than the opportunity he had earlier spurned.

Asked if he was talking to Shaqiri about his missed chance, Klopp explained: ‘Oh no. No, I spoke about a free-kick, the last one. ‘We wanted to have Mo a bit wider, so pass the ball to Mo. The whole bunch of players was in one direction where we shot the ball then actually, and if he can send Mo in a one-on-one situation in the last situation of the game it would have been not too bad.

‘But the boys, maybe it was too loud in the stadium they didn’t hear me anymore. It doesn’t make too much sense. What I said there was only about the free-kick nothing else.’ Salah and Shaqiri could be seen receiving instructions from the sidelines and the Egyptian immediately pulled wide, with only Emerson marking him, but instead Shaqiri let Jordan Henderson float a cross to the back post which amounted to nothing.

Klopp, however, believes the defeat will stand the Reds in good stead for Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

“This is good preparation for Saturday but we have to defend better,” he added.

“The formation was good with the new player and we could add them on to our matchday squad because they all played really good. They may need a bit of time.

“We feel unlucky. We had the chances to win it, we hit the crossbar and a good situation with Shaqiri in the box.”