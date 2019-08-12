Jurgen Klopp has labelled the European Super Cup a “big trophy” and one well worth winning after offering a quick assessment on Wednesday’s opponents Chelsea.

The German finally won a first trophy for Liverpool at the fourth attempt last season as the Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 to win the Champions League – and he’s already instructed the club what is needed to follow-up on that this season.

Liverpool can add another trophy to their collection as soon as Wednesday when they take on Europa League winners and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Super Cup final at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

And looking ahead to the match, Klopp told UEFA.com that it’s a trophy he really wants to add to the collection.

Klopp said: “The Super Cup itself is not a cup that I’ve really loved to watch in the past because I was often (the beaten finalist in the Champions League or Europa League).

“The Super Cup is obviously the final proof; if you are not in that game, it means you didn’t win the final. That’s completely different this year, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big one.”

While Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norwich, Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea head coach started with a dismal 4-0 hammering at Manchester United.

Lampard has been hindered by Chelsea’s transfer ban over the summer while the Blues sold talisman Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Klopp added: “It’s a final, but the big difference between the Champions League final and this game is that it’s a new season, a different opponent.

“I think Chelsea have changed a lot: a new manager, Eden Hazard is not there anymore.”