Jurgen Klopp found Barcelona’s interest in Coutinho ‘laughable’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughed when he found out Barcelona were interested in Philippe Coutinho, a report claims.

The Reds sold Coutinho to Barca in January for a huge £142million fee, but the Brazil international is yet to live up to his price tag.

While the Catalan giants remain on course to win LaLiga, they were dumped out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Roma. Liverpool meanwhile are on course for their first CL final appearance in 11 years.

El Pais quote a source saying that Klopp found Barcelona’s interest laughable due to the fact Coutinho is not a fit for their system.

“Coutinho is a fabulous forward but he will never feel comfortable in 4-3-3 as an inside; and much less if he has to play in the post of Iniesta in the 4-4-2 that Valverde practices in the defensive phase, where the longer runs should be done by the wings. Iniesta is a long distance runner. Coutinho no,” they say, explaining Klopp’s thinking.

Klopp insisted in January that there was nothing he could do to stop Coutinho from leaving.

“If I would have said: ‘No way’, the club would have said: ‘OK, let’s try’ [to keep Coutinho] but it was clear there was no chance,” he said.

“It’s not that there was an open question and in the end I had 50% pro, 50% against and had to make a decision.

“In the end it was quite easy.”