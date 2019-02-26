Jurgen Klopp showed his frustration at his Tuesday press conference after once again being quizzed about Naby Keita’s form.

Keita made the move from Germany to Liverpool last summer for £52.75million, but the jury is still out on the 24-year-old Guinea international.

Keita has made 16 starts in all competitions this season, including the recent goalless draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The midfielder, who has taken time to find his form in the Premier League this season, was back on the bench on Sunday in the goalless draw with Man Utd and not for the first time on Tuesday Klopp was asked how Keita was doing at Anfield.

It was a question that got under the skin of Klopp, who has on numerous occasions answered questions about the Red Bull Leipzig star, who has been ill this week.

Klopp said: “He was ill yesterday but hopefully he will be back today. We will have to see how he his.

Asked how he though Keita was progressing, Klopp snapped: “I don’t know exactly why we talk about that so much, because it is a completely normal situation. He was good, he played against Bayern, he played the game before.

“It’s all said. It’s all said.

“Naby Keita is an outstanding player and sometimes he has showed and at the start of the season he showed that and everyone was excited, but he’s been injured and he is at a new club, but this is a long term project and there is a lot to come.

“That doesn’t mean he hasn’t performed already – he has had a few wonderful games – the West Ham second half he was brilliant and Bournemouth he had really good game.

“That’s how it is, wonderful player, everything is fine and it will be fine.”

Liverpool head south to face Watford on Wednesday evening and Klopp knows that the Hornets are quite happy to concede possession and play as a counter-attacking side against the league’s bigger sides.

“I don’t think at any time in the history of football a manager thinks about a Sunday game when they’re playing on Wednesday,” said Klopp when asked if he had one eye on the weekend’s game with Everton.

“Against the top six Watford don’t have a lot of possession but they defend deep and we have analysed that.

“They’re proactive and we need to be ready.

“We’ll have the ball in the game and we need to do something with that. This is a Premier League game against a good side.”