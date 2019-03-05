Jurgen Klopp gives brilliant response to Liverpool critics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent his critics a firm message after underlining exactly what his men must do during the Premier League title run-in.

The Reds’ destiny is no longer in their own hands after a goalless draw in Sunday’s Merseyside derby allowed Manchester City to regain top spot in the Premier League with a one-point advantage.

That has led to plenty of criticism of the Reds, with Paul Merson claiming the German was showing his nerves and three of his best players had lost their form.

Despite criticism over their lack of creativity, things at the other end of the pitch remain the same with five-successive clean sheets in all competitions and a Premier League-best 17 shut-outs this season with just 15 goals conceded in 29 matches.

And Klopp has questioned those who suggest Liverpool are losing their nerve, explaining that believes that stability will be the key during their title run-in.

“We are positive – how couldn’t we be positive?” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“There is a lot to come and a lot of games to play. What brought us here was the stability the boys showed.

“We are difficult to beat, which is very important in football. And we created, still, in difficult games, which is very important in football.

“Then you have to finish them off, which we did very often but not (at Everton).

“The dynamic (at the top of the table) changed a little bit – now we are second, they (Manchester City) are first.

“The season is not over and we will not give up.”

Our readers, meanwhile, have questioned whether supporters’ expectations could be weighing Liverpool down during the run-in and their failure to score in four of their last five games.