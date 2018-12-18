Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Alisson mistake

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has brushed off Alisson’s mistake in the 3-1 win over Manchester United and says the Brazilian is unfazed.

The Reds No.1 spilled a cross in the first half at Anfield which allowed Jesse Lingard to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener.

Liverpool though managed to score two more goals and ran out 3-1 winners and Klopp says he has no issues with Alisson, who he claims has made only two mistakes all season.

“That [Manchester United] goal was absolutely no problem,” said Klopp at today’s news conference ahead of Friday’s date with Wolves.

“I knew before it would happen. He has been outstanding so far and made two mistakes, two obvious mistakes. These things happen.

“These kind of mistakes will happen for all goalkeepers in the world. He has absolutely no problem with that and I have absolutely no problem with that.”

Klopp reflected on the XI he fielded against United in pre-season – a match Liverpool won 4-1 in Michigan – to the side he put out at Anfield on Sunday.

“Against United in pre-season we had so many young players on the pitch. It was clear the group we had in pre-season did outstandingly well,” added Klopp

“So then you start thinking, okay, this could be good. Then the others came and learned to know each other step-by-step. Winning football matches makes you a better group.

“That’s all that happened. They are not blind. They know about football.

“Nothing happened so far. We really think we are in the situation we should be in where we have a big probability to win football games. It’s really difficult for other teams to win against us. That’s how it should be and that’s how it is at the moment.”