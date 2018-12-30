Jurgen Klopp had concerns over Mo Salah’s penalty gesture

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was not too pleased when Mo Salah handed Roberto Firmino the second-half penalty in Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Arsenal.

The Reds responded brilliantly to conceding only their eighth league goal of the season when Ainsley Maitland-Niles opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

They scored four goals in just over half-an-hour through Roberto Firmino (two), Sadio Mane and a Mohamed Salah penalty before Firmino completed his hat-trick with another spot-kick after the break.

Klopp though says he wasn’t smiling when Salah decided to allow Firmino the chance to score his hat-trick, but then conceded it was the “gesture of the season”.

“2018 ends with a Christmas present from Mo Salah. I love it, the gesture, giving the ball to Bobby so he can score a hat-trick,” said Klopp.

“In the moment I was not too happy because in training Bobby doesn’t finish with penalties too often, to be honest, but obviously today it was his day and absolutely OK.

“It worked so it was one of the nicest things I ever saw in my life. I don’t know a lot of players who would do that.

“When I saw him then celebrating with Bobby that was then like ‘wow’. Just outstanding. So far, the gesture of the season – really, really nice.”