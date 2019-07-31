Jurgen Klopp was absolutely beaming after seeing a plethora of Liverpool youngsters catch the eye in Wednesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Lyon – with the Reds boss reserving special praise for new signing Harvey Elliott.

The German selected a mix of returning senior stars and precocious young talents for Liverpool’s final friendly of the summer at Stade de Geneve on Wednesday evening, as Roberto Firmino and Harry Wilson got among the goals.

And it was the confidence and talent of the Liverpool youngsters that truly caught Klopp’s eye, with recent signing Elliott making what Klopp described as a “cheeky cameo”.

“That’s what pre-season is about as well, to increase their confidence because we knew they are good but they have to adapt to different things,” he told LFC TV.

“We had harder sessions than they are used to and they have still to play games against really strong sides. But it looked good and they made big steps.

“You can see [in] each of them the unbelievable talent sleeping inside, it’s really nice. Being this age, you cannot be as experienced as the others but you can be more cheeky than the others.

“You saw that in a few moments, especially from Harvey [Elliott], he’s obviously not bothered who runs around him.”

Elliott wasn’t the only youngster to draw praise with Klopp picking out another five young stars who caught his eye.

“Yasser [Larouci] showed wonderful signs, Ki-Jana [Hoever] made big steps, Sepp [van den Berg] obviously a big centre-half talent, Bobby Duncan a striker through and through,” Klopp added.

“I don’t want to miss somebody, I don’t count Harry [Wilson] really in that group but what a goal tonight! For all of them, a very important pre-season.”