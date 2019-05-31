Jurgen Klopp happy to reward key Liverpool duo with fresh deals

Liverpool are ready to offer new deals to both midfielder James Milner and defender Joel Matip, according to a report.

The Reds have the chance to capture a sixth European Cup on Saturday night when they face off against Spurs, and success would also be Jurgen Klopp’s first trophy at the club.

Two of the men who have been hugely influential in getting them there – and helping Liverpool mount a serious title challenge – are Milner and Matip, though rumours of possible departures for the pair have been rumbling on.

Milner’s deal at Anfield expires at the end of next season, and his future beyond that point is unclear given that he will be 34 years of age.

Shock reports from France emerged earlier in the month suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain were considering a move for the former Leeds and Aston Villa man as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his midfield options.

Matip meanwhile struggled for game time earlier in the season when Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren were all ahead of him in the pecking order, but ended up making 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Cameroon international will have only one year remaining on his contract come the end of the season and there have been rumours that he could leave.

Now, The Telegraph are reporting that the aforementioned duo are set to be rewarded for their contributions during the 2018/19 season by being offered new deal.

Klopp is apparently happy to offer Milner, 33, a one-year extension and then continue to assess him on a season-by-season basis – while the length of the deal for Matip, 27, is not mentioned.

