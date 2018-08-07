Jurgen Klopp has a magic plan to alleviate Liverpool defensive crisis

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he is ready to “do some magic things with the formation” to help Liverpool through a growing defensive crisis.

The Reds face Torino in their final pre-season game on Tuesday which comes just five days before their Premier League opener against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday.

But ahead of a busy week, Klopp has a growing headache surrounding his central defence – and the Reds boss will be keen to ensure they come through Tuesday night with no further complications.

Klopp has confirmed that Croatia’s World Cup star Dejan Lovren will not feature in the game, while Ragnar Klavan will also sit it out.

Joel Matip is also carrying an all-too familiar injury, meaning the Liverpool boss only has Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as his two fit central defenders.

Klopp, however, does already have a few ideas bubbling around his head.

“Joel, we’ll have to see. Klavan, shouldn’t be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early I don’t know yet,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don’t know how we will do it.

“Dejan didn’t train so far. He probably won’t play Tuesday and Sunday will be very difficult as well.

“The first two league games at least are in the ‘pre-season’ (for the World Cup players).”

Meanwhile, Klopp has paid tribute to Liverpool’s board after giving an insight into the way the club conducts its transfer business.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.