Jurgen Klopp has touching message for axed Jose Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp had a parting message for axed Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at his Tuesday press conference.

With Friday’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves next up for Liverpool and Klopp he did his weekly news conference early and as predicted, first up, he was asked to give his thoughts on Mourinho’s sacking.

Asked whether Mourinho’s demeanour had changed, Klopp said: “He’s a very competitive guy. Very ambitious. Really competitive. He has all my respect.

“He’s unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy for nobody, especially not him.

“It’s not nice when you have to face these questions every day but nobody can take away all the things he has won.”

But Klopp was adamant that the Portuguese man should walk away and remember his former glories.

“I wish him personally that he has that in his mind when he walks away and not other things that have happened in the last few months. He is an outstanding manager,” said Klopp

“And for the rest you’ll have to ask other people and the best person to ask would be him. He is the only person who knows what went on.”

Asked about Friday’s date with last season’s Championship winners, Klopp added: “If you think about Wolves, then we play them on Friday. It’s an outstanding project what they did in the Championship.

“It’s unbelievable what they did and they’ve brought in a lot of players. They needed a bit of time and now they are really strong. We have to go there and do our best.

“They have won the last four. I seen their game with City. It was a long time ago but the way they defended as a team was really impressive so that’s the job for us to do.

“First Wolves, then Newcastle, then Arsenal, City….that’s how it is. Exciting times. It’s a good moment but it only works so far because they boys are always focused on a specific job.”