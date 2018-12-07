Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dyche over Sturridge cheat claims

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s claim that Daniel Sturridge cheated during Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

Dyche was irked when Sturridge went down easy to win a free-kick in the first half of the Reds’ 3-1 victory at Turf Moor.

But Klopp said: “Sturridge is no cheat. I’m not sure if he [Dyche] spoke about the challenge of (Phil) Bardsley on Alberto Moreno.

“The game is really hard and sometimes a striker expects a tackle by jumping.”

Already without England defender Joe Gomez for up to six weeks, Liverpool will also be unable to call on Dejan Lovren at Bournemouth on Saturday due to a concussion.

On Virjil van Dijk’s workload, Klopp added: “It’s not the same intensity but with Joe out and Dejan out we don’t have to think about that.”

Forward Sadio Mane is also set to miss out on the south coast, but Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson will be fit.

Klopp added: “Sadio tries to run first time. It doesn’t sound like he will be ready for tomorrow. Gini is fine. Robbo is fine.”