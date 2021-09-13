Liverpool are casting their eyes over Nice attacker Amine Gouiri following his explosive start to the season in Ligue 1, according to reports.

The Reds kept their powder relatively dry this summer with only Ibrahima Konate arriving to boost their squad. Indeed, one pundit has exclusively told TEAMtalk why Jurgen Klopp opted not to invest in other new arrivals.

However, thoughts are already taking shape as to future investments. And it seems the need to freshen up their strikeforce is seemingly at the top of Klopp, and Michael Edwards’ agenda.

Indeed, the fading force that is Roberto Firmino appears to be top of Liverpool’s list of priorties. The Brazilian netted just nine times and weighed in with seven assists last season – a big drop on his previous numbers.

In total, Firmino has just five goals in 25 Premier League appearances this calendar year – a big reduction in his output.

And while he is off the mark this season, reports state Liverpool are giving serious thoughts to replacing him next summer.

As per a report via Sport Witness, the Reds are now keeping close tabs on Nice’s Gouiri. The 21-year-old Frenchman started his career at Lyon, but only managed eight appearances at the Groupama Stadium.

But since moving to Nice, his career has really taken off. Arriving in June 2020, Gouri scored 16 times, registering a further eight assists last season.

Three Liverpool players who could leave in January... Here are our picks for three players who could leave Liverpool in January.

And he appears to have picked up where he left off, scoring four times and adding an assist in just four matches this season.

Capable of playing as either a left winger or as a central striker, the report states Klopp is a huge fan of his talents. Furthermore, the report claims Klopp has ‘made a direct request’ to the Liverpool board to sanction a deal for the Nice star.

While no fee has been mentioned, it’s thought Klopp wants Liverpool to move quickly to bring him in. Indeed, a January approch could even be sanctioned were Nice to show a willingness to sell.

Pundit questions failure to replace Firmino

Replacing Firmino appears something of a hot topic around Liverpool FC going forwards.

Indeed, Gabriel Agbonlahor claims their failure to bring in a successor this summer could cost them a chance at winning the title.

“They will be in a race, but for me, they won’t win it. They have missed out this transfer window by not bringing in another attacking player,” Agbonlahorsaid.

“Firmino’s strike-rate is worse than mine, and that’s saying something. He is injured now.

“If you ask Liverpool fans, they will say the same. If you ask ex-Liverpool players, they will say the same. On his Instagram, Jose Enrique said that he couldn’t believe they didn’t bring in another forward.

“If one of [Diogo] Jota, [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah gets injured, two of them are going to the Africa Cup of Nations, so you need better squad depth.”

For the record, Firmino has 67 goals in 214 appearances for Liverpool. Agbonlahor, by contrast, netted 73 goals in 322 Premier League games for Villa.

READ MORE: Edwards pushed into drastic transfer action over £25m Liverpool striker plan