Jurgen Klopp has named the person he sees as most likely to replace him in the Liverpool dug-out one day.

The German has proved a major success at Anfield since his appointment in October 2015, taking Liverpool to two Champions League finals and one Europa League final, with his maiden success coming in June when they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid for the biggest prize of them all.

Klopp is currently contracted to Liverpool until summer 2022 and reports have suggested he will walk away from Anfield at that time to recharge his batteries – though the German met these reports with his usual jest recently.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Klopp has given his departure from Liverpool some thought and the Reds boss has already identified iconic Reds star and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as his most likely replacement.

“Kenny [Dalglish] and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one,” Klopp told Four Four Two.

“Second, my position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can. If someone gets your job, it’s not about them, it’s about you not being good enough.

“I’m old enough to know that I give this job everything. I’m not a genius, I’m not perfect, but I give the club 100 per cent. If that’s enough, great. If it’s not, then it’s just the problem of the situation.”

Klopp was on Monday named FIFA’s Coach of the Year and he used his speech to make an important announcement.

