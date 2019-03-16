Jurgen Klopp in passionate defence of struggling Liverpool star Salah

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is still performing well for Liverpool, despite seeing the Egyptian struggling to find his goalscoring touch for the Reds.

By contrast, Senegal international Sadio Mane scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at bayern Munich to take his tally to 10 goals in as many games. Georginio Wijaldum reckons the Senegalese forward remains “seriously underrated”.

Mane’s form has taken some of the pressure off Salah, who is enduring his longest goalscoring drought – six matches – since arriving at the club in the summer of 2017.

But despite scoring just three over the same period Klopp is satisfied with the Egypt international’s performances and believes Salah has just been unlucky in front of goal.

“It is good that we split the goals, absolutely. We have 73 points: each goal we scored brought us there and from time to time it is clicking for one (player),” said the Reds boss.

“There was a very good moment in the Bayern game to explain the situation of Mo a little bit – because I think he is in an outstanding shape – when Niklas Sule in the last second came because that was a goal.

“For Sadio it is different, thank God. All the goals the boys score us are so important. Who scores is not too important but of course it helps if the boys are confident and know what they do.

“The first goal that Sadio scored in Munich, if he had not scored for five or six games he probably would not have scored but it was completely natural.

“At the end everyone criticised (Bayern goalkeeper Manuel) Neuer but it was just world-class from Sadio.

“He’s in a good moment and hopefully it stays like this, that’s the most important thing for us.

“The goals we have scored are important but not as important as the goals we will score until the end of the season.”

