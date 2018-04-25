Klopp insists Hummels was more error-prone than Liverpool star

Dejan Lovren’s mistake in allowing Edin Dzeko to fire Roma back into their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool has been met with a fierce defence by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday, but Klopp’s side had led the Serie A outfit 5-0 with just 10 minutes left.

But Croatia defender Lovren allowed a Radja Nainggolan pass to drive over his head for Dzeko to pull one back, before a contentious penalty allowed Roma to score a second.

Liverpool are still the overwhelming favourites to advance to next month’s final – you can see our Player Ratings from the game here – but Klopp was made to defend Lovren at the final whistle.

“We were completely solid in defence,” he said. “It happens one time they play a long ball into the box, which we had defended before and was not even a chance.

“That can happen, it is nothing to do with defending and it’s not about criticism.

“I know what people say, ‘that’s Dejan Lovren – world-class and then one mistake’, yet all the big ones make mistakes.

“That happens constantly. Mats Hummels made bigger mistakes, to be honest, and he is a world-class centre-half. It’s not about that.

“We didn’t give any space away; it was not that we were completely open because we are all offensive and then they had one chance after the other.

“It was not like that, we controlled the game in a very nice football way – good to watch, even for me.

“Now it is not over, that’s why somebody thought, ‘let’s play one leg here and one leg in Rome’. It is more exciting and that’s what we do now.”

