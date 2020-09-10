Gini Wijnaldum has reportedly abandoned his plan to quit Liverpool and push for a move to Barcelona after a chat with Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum has entered the final year of his Anfield deal, but there has yet to be a development over his future.

As is stands, the midfielder will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January. Indeed, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is a strong admirer of his fellow Dutchman. Koeman is said to have made Wijnaldum a priority signing as part of his rebuild.

To add to Liverpool’s concerns, contract talks between the club and Wijnaldum reportedly fell through earlier this year.

As such, a report earlier this week claimed Klopp opted to intervene and try and talk the star round.

In the article, from the Daily Mail, they claim Klopp sat down with the midfielder at Melwood on Wednesday to discuss the 29-year-old’s thoughts and plans. The topic of Barcelona, most obviously, did come up.

However, Sky Sports are now reporting that Klopp’s intervention has paid dividends. They state talks were positive and Wijnaldum has now decided to stay at Anfield for the forthcoming season. Furthermore, they claim the midfielder is now expected to sign a new contract to stay on Merseyside.

It was apparent from the word go that Klopp clearly wanted Wijnaldium to feel valued.

The Dutchman has proved a fantastic addition to Klopp’s trophy-laden side. Indeed, no Reds midfielder played more minutes than the Dutchman in the Premier League last season.

He has scored 19 goals for the club, including three in Champions League semi-finals.

News of his apparent U-turn will be welcomed within the corridors of power at Anfield. It will also provide a timely boost ahead of the Premier League opener against Leeds on Saturday evening.

Asked about the player’s future at a recent press conference, though, Klopp refused to open up on the situation.

He said: “That’s an open contract situation, obviously. Otherwise, you would know. And that means we don’t talk about that. I never did in press conferences so why should I change that?

“It’s all between us and the player, it’s all good in the moment. All fine. Gini looked very good in pre-season, played a couple of good seasons for us.

“So that’s all I can say about that.”

Liverpool submit opening Thiago bid

Liverpool, meanwhile, have reportedly taken their first steps towards bringing Thiago Alcantara to Anfield by lodging their opening gambit for the midfielder.

According to transfer expert Constantin Eckner, Liverpool have now stepped up negotiations to sign Thiago. As such, he claims the Reds have made an opening £22.7m (€25m) bid to test Bayern’s resolve.

Furthermore, Eckner claims Liverpool already have ‘an agreement in place’ with Thiago on a contract at Anfield. Although not specified, Liverpool are thought to have offered Thiago a three-year deal.

Whether they reach an agreement with Bayern, however, remains to be seen. The Bundesliga champions know he will be able to negotiate a Bosman free transfer from January 1 and don’t want to lose him for nothing.

Read more on this right here…