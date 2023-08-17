Jurgen Klopp intervention key with top Man Utd target turning back on Ten Hag as Liverpool open talks

Liverpool are reportedly growing in optimism that they can win the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat with talks underway over a deal that could ultimately leave Manchester United empty handed.

The north-west rivals have both identified the Moroccan midfielder as a prime target this summer as they bid to strengthen their engine rooms. The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the leading holding midfielders in the world game with some stellar displays for club and country in recent times.

Indeed, he played a leading role as Morocco made history in becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. And while they ultimately missed out to France in the last four, Amrabat did his reputation no harm at all with some eye-catching performances. That form also carried through for Fiorentina, as the Serie A side reached the UEFA Conference League final, only to be beaten by West Ham.

However, with Amrabat entering the final year of his deal, it seems his time in Florence is due to come to an end.

To that end, United manager Erik ten Hag has been strongly linked with a move for the player, having previously worked with him at Utrecht.

But with Ten Hag having spent his allocated summer budget on Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, the United boss now finds himself in a position whereby he needs to sell before he can buy. As a result, his plans to move for Amrabat remain on ice for now.

As a result, that has seemingly opened the transfer door for Liverpool. And reports on Wednesday claimed the Merseysiders are preparing an offer to hijack the midfielder’s proposed move to Old Trafford.

Italian media insist Amrabat will join Liverpool, not Man Utd

To further those claims, multiple reports in Italy now expect Amrabat to sign for Liverpool before the window closes, with links to Manchester United significantly cooling as a result.

Il Corriere dello Sport picks up the tale, stating that Liverpool re-established contact with Amrabat a few days ago over a summer move. They state the signing of the player is at the bespoke request of Jurgen Klopp, who has personally intervened to make clear his ‘request’ to steer the player to Anfield, rather than Old Trafford.

And having ‘spoken directly with the midfielder’, Klopp and Co are now hoping to talk La Viola into a deal.

They write: ‘Amrabat after some hesitations – related to the preferences of his entourage – now seems convinced to accept the Liverpool court. Even if Manchester United has not left the scene and could forcefully return to the race’.

The article, however, does state that Liverpool feel Fiorentina’s current €30m (£25.6m) demands are too high given his contract situation, with the Merseysiders also now ‘trying to find a solution’ over his price.

While the article does not state exactly the amount Liverpool hope to pay, they claim talks are now underway between the two clubs to try and find common ground over the fee.

And with Amrabat reportedly persuaded to ditch Ten Hag in favour of Anfield, Liverpool could soon welcome the Moroccan star into their midfield mix.

Liverpool are also closing in on the signing of Japan star Waturo Enzo in an €18m deal from Stuttgart. The holding midfielder is currently on Merseyside to undergo a medical ahead of completing the move.

However, with Amrabat seemingly next in line for a move to Merseyside, Liverpool are gearing up for what looks a frantic end to the summer window.

