Jurgen Klopp has hit out at reports that he could quit Liverpool for Juventus this summer – describing the rumours as nothing more than “bull****”.

The Serie A giants are looking for a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, who has stepped down as head coach after five years.

And it seems Juventus are keen to appoint a high-profile Premier League manager as Allegri’s successor, with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri all mentioned as contenders, along with Klopp.

While Guardiola has been quick to play down the talk, one relative of Spurs boss Pochettino claimed a move to Turin is not out the question.

And while Sarri remains the favourite to take the job – the Chelsea boss again addressing the speculation this week – a report in Tuttosport last week claimed there was a £32m exit clause in Klopp’s contract at Anfield.

But any talk that Klopp could be headed to Juventus this summer have been firmly put to bed by the German.

“Of course it’s a league that I like, it’s really exciting, but all these rumours I hear about Juventus are bull****,” he told Sky Italia

“There is nothing true about it. I am not going to leave Liverpool.

“I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool.”

Few could doubt Klopp’s commitment to Liverpool and he will be looking to lift his first trophy with the club at the fourth time of asking when they tackle Tottenham in Saturday’s Champions League final. You can read our comprehensive guide to the Wanda Metropolitano showpiece here.

At the club’s UEFA Media Day on Tuesday, Klopp claimed this Liverpool side – who amassed a staggering 97 points in the Premier League – is the best he has ever managed.

“I’ve never been part of a final with a better team.

“I’m not surprised [Liverpool are in the Champions League final] because the boys are, how we call it, a mix of potential and attitude in the best way I ever witnessed.

“That’s just brilliant, exceptional, and that brought us where we are.”