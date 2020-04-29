Bruno Fernandes’ impressive start to life at Manchester United was correctly predicted by both Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, who both expected the Portuguese star to hit the ground running.

Fernandes joined United in an initial £47million move from Sporting Lisbon in January, ending a transfer saga that stretched on for over a year.

But his impact has been immediate, scoring twice and adding three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s men, who were unbeaten in 11 games before the season was suspended.

The likes of Paul Scholes and Roy Keane – two often very grumpy so and so’s – have both waxed lyrical about Fernandes, meaning United must be on to a good thing.

Much of the attention at United is now turning to the summer transfer window, with the club expected to spend big, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have had to streamline a reported nine-man shopping list.

Any new arrival will hope to hope to have the same immediate impact at United as Fernandes with both Mourinho and Klopp knowing exactly what Solskjaer would be signing prior to his arrival.

“I was surprised by the season of Bruno Fernandes,” Mourinho told Eleven Sports. “It was easy to predict quality, he is a very good player, but scored a very high number of goals for a midfield player.

“It shows that you need to have instinct and qualities to score and he has it all.

“He strikes the ball well, heads well, cool when he is one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He finds space in the penalty area. It’s all there.”

Klopp was also similarly impressed by Fernandes after Liverpool had played Sporting Lisbon in a pre-season game in the United States.

The pair were seen to embrace at full-time with Klopp telling the midfielder: “Good game. You’ve been good.

“Congratulations for the great game. You’re a top player.”

Later, in his press conference, he added: “If he [joins Manchester United] then we will face him. He’s obviously a really good player. United have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger.

“It’s not nice, but it [United’s transfer business] is not our cup of tea, to be honest.”

Fernandes sets Man Utd aims

United star Fernandes has already spoken about the type of players he wants to see the club sign this summer and claims anyone who comes in has to have a winners mentality.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win,” Fernandes added.

“Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve a lot of quality.

“Doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.”

Speaking about his own ambitions at Old Trafford, Fernandes continued: “To be champion of a league. In this case in the Premier League.

“Of course I would like to win the European or the World Cup.

“Everyone has ambitions, but mine is to win the Premier League.”

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has tipped United to sign a £70m midfielder and play him as part of a three-man defence this summer.