Jurgen Klopp kicking himself over Jordan Henderson’s red card

Jurgen Klopp thought that both Jordan Henderson’s yellow cards were justified at Watford, but claimed he was trying to change the situation at Vicarage Road.

The England man was dismissed on 82 minutes with the Reds 2-0 up at Watford after two “tactical fouls” but Reds boss Klopp says he was about to substitute the central midfielder when he picked up his second yellow card.

Henderson had picked up a booking on the hour before he barged over Etienne Capoue, which Jon Moss saw as another yellow card and therefore produced a red card in the 3-0 victory.

Klopp though says he was getting Fabino ready to replace Henderson, who was making his first Liverpool start in a month after a hamstring injury.

“I think they were both yellow cards, but things like this happen,” said Klopp. “You play in a defensive midfield situation and I don’t know how many challenges Hendo had today or situations where he had to be closing the player or space.

“Twice, he was there with a hand. He made a tactical foul.

“With the second one, I didn’t like too much because we wanted to change in that situation. Fabinho was ready and then he (Henderson) got it.

“Things like this happen. It’s nothing serious. The only not-so-nice thing is that he cannot play against Everton. That’s already accepted, so nothing to say about that.”

Henderson will now be suspended for the Premier League visit of Everton next Sunday, which could well open the door for Fabinho or Naby Keita.