Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his delight for Divock Origi and his emotion after his side’s late derby win.

Everton suffered heartbreak at Anfield yet again, losing to their city rivals in the last minute in the most bizarre of circumstances.

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s costly blunder allowed out-of-favour Divock Origi to carve his own piece of Merseyside history with a winner deep into added time at Anfield.

The close-range goal 45 seconds before the end of four minutes of added time came after Virgil van Dijk’s hopelessly-sliced shot was shovelled onto the crossbar by Pickford when it appeared to be going out.

Origi’s late goal sparked jubilant scenes – which included Klopp running onto the pitch to hug Alisson.

“I have to apologise because I didn’t want to be disrespectful but I couldn’t stop myself. It just happened!” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“The game was with unbelievable intensity. Both teams had chances. Both goalkeepers had outstanding performances. In the end it was a very weird goal. I can’t imagine the disappointment of Everton. But we got it and we will take it. It is a brilliant night.

“If I could describe it [how he feels] then I would have control over it. We don’t want to look for excuses but that’s how it is. I’m not sure what the FA has to do in a situation like this but I will have to wait.

“The plan was not to run [onto the pitch to celebrate]! When I chose to stop I was close to Alisson. He was surprised! It was the last situation of the game. Both teams delivered an unbelievable fight. Both teams tried really to play football. No harsh things. The game was really good.

“We tried to control the game they had good counter-attacks. We tried to go in behind but we didn’t play exactly like that, that often. We had our moments and had brilliant chances. Our counter-press was really good and we stayed in the game until the end.”

“It is such a nice story that Divock Origi can score a goal.

“It is a horrible injury he got in another derby and it was a big break in his career. Now he is back fully fit and can come in and score this goal. It is really cool.”

On Van Dijk’s strange assist, Klopp added: “The situation was finished for me when it left his foot but then I saw it spinning and it fell. We were there. It’s good!

“If you drop points that is how it is. Nobody thought about the situation in the title. We only wanted to win that game. It was really good intensity. Everton were really good in the build-up but we killed it a little bit.

“This Everton team is good. To outplay them is not easy. I don’t know how the ball is not in in the first half. It was a proper fight and from our point of view… a Liverpool win.”