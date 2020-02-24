Jurgen Klopp has categorically rejected claims that suggest Liverpool are now the best team in the world – but has named the one facet of their game where the Reds truly excel.

The Premier League champions-elect can return to 22-points clear at the top of the Premier League on Monday night if they overcome West Ham, moving them to just a maximum of four more wins away from securing the title.

And while the reigning European champions have swept all before them, winning 25 of their 26 matches played so far and taking 76 points from a possible 78 available, the plaudits have been coming thick and fast for Klopp’s troops.

Liverpool now boast the best record of any side, historically, in any of Europe’s top five leagues after 26 matches. Such records clearly do not concern Klopp, though.

However, one man who is completely sold on their transformation is Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who has hailed the evolution of the Reds under the tutelage of the German from “edge of the seat football to consistent brilliance”.

“They always do enough in games and in the big games they are at their best, although maybe not today,” Carragher said recently.

“We knew Klopp was a top manager but I didn’t think this development of the team over several years was possible.

“To get to this stage they are the best team in the world.”

Klopp, however, argues that it’s wrong to suggest Liverpool are the best in the world, even if their attitude is world-best level.

“This thing with ‘the best team in the world,’ I don’t really get it. It’s nice when people say it – it’s better than if they say you are the worst team in the world obviously,” Klopp said.

“But what I loved from my team at Atletico is we didn’t play like the best team in the world, we fought like crazy to get through it. Our attitude in this game was exceptional.

“The quality they have is unbelievable and for 95 minutes, we were on fire and try, and try and try. We fought and that’s what I love. And that’s what people appreciate when they watch us: the intensity the boys put in even when it’s difficult.

“Usually if people mention ‘the best team in the world,’ you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this. The team we have is about attitude – go and go and go – mixed with really good football players.”

Klopp, who has also opened up on Liverpool’s transfer appeal and of Timo Werner’s openness about a wish to move to Anfield this summer, admitted the Reds will find it hard to sustain their incredible run of form over the long term.

“It will be difficult to keep winning, nobody knows exactly what will happen. But we are not worried about the future, and that’s probably the most positive thing you can say about it,” he added.

“The plan was always to create a basis where we are in and around the Champions League spots but nowadays you cannot create a team that will be constantly first for the next 10 years.

“We have to make sure we are always close, and the closer we are, the easier it is to be first.”

