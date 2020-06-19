Klopp opens press conference with joke before shutting down Werner question

Jurgen Klopp opened his first press conference for three months with a joke before he shut down talk about Timo Werner.

Klopp was on his own at Melwood to preview Sunday’s Merseyside derby with Everton, fielding questions from the media remotely. And before a question was posed the German had the journalists chuckling away.

Klopp, who was sporting longer hair than usual, opened with a joke about the gathered journalists’ lockdown haircuts.

“We can obviously see hairdressers are not allowed to work at this moment!” he chuckled.

Things soon got back to normal though with Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor trying to get to the bottom of the timeline involving Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig striker was yesterday announced as Chelsea’s new £47.5million signing. The Blues will pay Werner £173,000 a week on a contract to 2025.

Liverpool were interested in the forward, with Klopp believed to have spoken personally to the player over the Easter period. The Reds though are believed to have withdrawn from the running to sign the no.9 due to the financial uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the timeline, Klopp said: “We don’t speak about transfers, especially of those at Chelsea. I’ve nothing to say. Timo Werner is a really good footballer. He’s announced for Chelsea next season. That is it.”

Sunday night’s (7pm) encounter will be Klopp’s 11th Merseyside derby as Reds boss and he is yet to taste defeat in the fixture.

And should he avoid a loss in the 7pm BST kick-off at Goodison Park, the German will create history. He would become the first Liverpool manager to go unbeaten in their first 11 Merseyside derbies.

And the boss revealed he has a fully-fit squad and with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson both in the running to feature.

“They look all good. During training period we had some little problems as normal but none of them are ruled out.”