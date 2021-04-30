Jurgen Klopp has claimed that missing out on the Champions League this season will not negatively effect Liverpool’s transfer plans this summer.

Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday with their hopes alive over a top-four finish. Klopp’s men are in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The Reds boss is well aware his side face an uphill battle to reach the Champions League places. And on Friday he was asked whether missing out on Europe’s top table would have effect on how his squad looks next season.

The German, was at first unsure the meaning of the question, but after being fed the word “recruitment” he quickly realised the what was being asked.

Klopp, laughing, said: “Playing Champions League obviously massive from a financial point of view. So it is really important. It’s not good if we can’t make it, definitely not. It won’t change anything because it is always difficult.

“The situation was difficult. It was before and it is difficult after. It is always difficult. So no I don’t think it will change a lot.”

Klopp also addressed a question about his side’s faltering confidence and he agreed it was the hardest thing to build up in a team.

Liverpool have drawn their last three games and Klopp knows his side must be more clinical in front of goal.

“We had 36 shots in the last two games and scored twice. We work on [confidence] and then it is another game and we lose it again because of chances missed.

“We create a decent number of chances so that is what we keep doing. We don’t shout at the boys, it’s just about the right information.

“A lot of things work out for us but it is all covered by not often enough finishing and conceding a late goal. You can concede late, but when it costs you everything you’ve worked for, it’s really harsh and has cost us twice in a row.

“I have watched 5/6 games in the last 2 days to understand things better. If you don’t score like we didn’t, you have to bring yourself again in these decisive situations.

“That is what we are working on with talks. A busy week but we’ve used the time.”

Klopp: We have the right legs to go

Klopp confirmed he will have the same squad available to him this weekend.

“No (injury) updates. Everyone is the same in this moment,” said Klopp, who was unsure whether it was a good time to face UNited after their heroics over Roma on Thursday.

“Is Old Trafford the best place to go when conceding a late goal against Newcastle? I don’t know. Whatever situation you are in, when you’re a Liverpool player or manager, this is the game.

“A lot of things can happen, we just make sure we are ready for it. They looked pretty good last night and we have to be ready but we have trained well this week. We will have the right legs to go and see what we can make of it.”

“It will be a very tough game for both teams. Manchester United are good – it looked like they were really flying. It is a tough one. Both teams have to win it which is a good recipe for the game.

“Even if we win and the other teams win, nothing changes. Without winning football games we will not end up in any European place. Everything is clear – we have to win.”

