Jurgen Klopp makes bold claim about Liverpool squad depth

Jurgen Klopp believes the Liverpool squad is so strong that he cannot differentiate between first teamers and fringe players.

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash against League One side MK Dons on Wednesday night should give him the chance to rotate his lineup – with Rhian Brewster tipped to make a long-awaited senior debut – but the German manager thinks the players who will come into the starting XI are strong enough to be considered genuine first team players.

Despite being the current holders of the Champions League and Super Cup trophies, Klopp insists there is still the hunger for Liverpool to improve.

“How do we improve? You only have to look at your passport, as long as you are not dead, you can improve, that is how it is,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “That’s how it is for all of us, so I don’t have to convince them.

“And they know if they don’t then there is another player who can [play] the same position, in a different way, maybe, but for sure that is the pressure the boys have to deal with.

“It is not massive [pressure] because we don’t use that fact because we really see ourselves as a unit and whoever is in the best shape has to play. So it’s not about your name, it is ‘you’re in the best shape to play’ because the [difference in] quality is that [small].

“The boys are really close to each other and there is not a massive difference between them, so that is good. It keeps them on their toes, playing for Liverpool keeps them on their toes.”

“We don’t have fringe players here, we only have first team players and a few young guns. We now play a lot Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, so we will have to see about [changes].

“We don’t just play a lot of football, we travel a lot, but you know that. Every team has to do that, we don’t go for excuses. Other teams have difficult situations as well, it is like that.

“You want to play Champions League, desperately and then it starts, you don’t say ‘oh my God, look at all these games’ that makes no sense. It is good.

“The cup competitions are really nice and I am sure it will be a tough game against MK Dons because they are obviously pretty good as well. It will be interesting. We live for that so we should use these opportunities.”