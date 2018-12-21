Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes due to the quality of Manchester City.

The Reds moved back to the top of the league thanks to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday that saw Jose Mourinho relieved of his duties.

However, Klopp has showed his admiration for how Pep Guardiola’s side are playing this campaign and still reckons they are the benchmark for everyone to aspire to.

“Being completely neutral about it, I look at it and say, ‘Yes, the team to beat are obviously City,’” Klopp said.

“I don’t think that way about us, to be honest with you, because I see us every day, every week, and I know we have to work on that.

“They are really, really, really good. I have to respect that. I can’t say that City are lucky here and lucky there, they aren’t. Every match-day, they are spot on. They were last year, when they got 100 points, and they stay in that mode.

“There’s no sign of weakness. That’s why I say it. They are the current champions and they still play like champions. The desire I see at City after being such clear champions last year, I think that’s special.

“We are all the challengers.”